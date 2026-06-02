Update [ ]: Nintendo has released a new video revealing Nintendo Music can now also be used on web browsers. Alongside this, the same video highlights the app's compatibility with tablet devices and car screens.

Original Story:

The Nintendo Music mobile app for Switch Online members has today been updated with the Mario Kart World soundtrack.

This soundtrack currently contains 130 tracks and has a runtime of 4 hours and 13 minutes. Nintendo notes how "Free Roam tracks are planned to be added via updates". We'll provide a list of the currently available tracks soon.

The latest patch for Nintendo Music (Version 1.6.0 according to the App Store) also includes some other updates. According to the official store patch notes, it adds support for iPad, CarPlay (allowing it to be used with your car's built-in display), and the ability to search for tracks with Siri.

The Mario Kart World soundtrack joins various other Mario Kart soundtracks on the Nintendo Music app. There are also other Switch 2 soundtracks like Kirby Air Riders, and "special release" samples from other titles such as Donkey Kong Bananza.