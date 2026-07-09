Ahead of its August launch on the Switch 2, NIS America and Happinet have this week announced the upcoming strategy RPG Brigandine: Abyss will be getting an eShop demo.

This demo will go live later this month on 30th July 2026 and will allow you to experience the first two seasons of the "Gran Dragnica and Scarlet Will" story campaigns. Here's the official rundown:

"Follow Largo as he tries to find out what is turning the dragons into pawns of evil, or stand with Garnet as her company refuses to back down against the Abyssloa Empire. Recruit monsters send troops on quests, and plan your attack during the Organization Phase before experiencing Brigandine: Abyss‘ hexagonal grid-based strategy battles during the Invasion Phase."

Unfortunately, save data won't transfer over to the full version of the game when it launches next month. So, you will just have to replay this segment on release.

A physical "multi-language" version of this game will apparently be offered in some parts of the world (and online) as a proper "game cart". You can find out more about this hard copy and the game in our previous story here on Nintendo Life. NIS has also revealed a Limited Edition of the game locally featuring a Game-Key Card, art book, soundtrack, cloth map, pins and figures.

In some other news, Nintendo released a Switch 2 eShop demo for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book earlier today. You can check out our guide to see every Switch 2 demo released so far.