Koei Tecmo has already released multiple titles on the Switch 2, and it likely won't be slowing down any time soon, with the Japanese company reiterating its plans to continue providing strong support for Nintendo's new hardware.

This update was shared during Koei Tecmo's latest financial report. As highlighted by Gamebiz, the company will continue to diversify revenue opportunities by offering a mix of major games, mid-range releases, remasters and Switch 2 ports (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

Last month, Koei Tecmo announced it would bring Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to the Switch 2 this September, with the second title to follow early next year in 2027. It's already released other games such as Dynasty Warriors: Origins on Switch 2, and helped out with Pokémon Pokopia.

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What other games would you like to see Koei Tecmo release on the Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.