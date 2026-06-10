Earlier this week, Koei Tecmo announced it was bringing Team Ninja's action RPG Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember to the Switch 2 early next year in 2027.

If you're wondering about the first entry, the good news is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition has now also been announced for Nintendo's new system. It will be arriving later this year on 3rd September 2026 and comes with the base game and the expansion content.

This includes Battle of Zhongyuan, Conquerer of Jiangdong and Upheaval in Jingxiang. The additional content will also be included in this package.

"Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition, the dark Three Kingdoms action RPG, is coming to Nintendo Switch™ 2 on September 3rd, 2026!" The Complete Edition includes the base game, the three DLC packs: "Battle of Zhongyuan", "Conqueror of Jiangdong," and "Upheaval in Jingxiang", and all additional content including collaboration DLCs with NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, Lies of P, and Nioh 2."

You can check out the trailer of the game above, and find out more about the second game in our previous post: