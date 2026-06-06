Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have this week announced they will be bringing Attack on Titan 3 to the Switch 2.

As mentioned in the official press materials, this will be the "riveting culmination of the action game series" based on the popular anime and manga series by Hajime Isayama.

There's no release date just yet, but more information about the title will be shared in an official live stream next month.

A.O.T 3 is the riveting culmination of the action game series, depicting the story of Attack on Titan from its survey corps beginnings to its dramatic conclusion. As with previous titles in the series, the game will be developed by ω-Force (Omega Force). Fans can ready their blades for combat against the Nine Titans for the very first time, while learning more about the characters and lore through brand-new story content. With new upgrades and improvements to the omni-directional mobility gear battle system, experience the terror and drama of Attack on Titan’s epic story as never before.

"On 1st July 2026, more information about A.O.T. 3 will be revealed during an official livestream, featuring special guests Yui Ishikawa (voice of Mikasa) and Shiori Mikami (voice of Christa). Further details about the livestream will be announced at a later date via the official channels."

No other details have been shared, but this entry will follow Attack On Titan 2, which was released on the original Switch in 2018.