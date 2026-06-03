Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have shared an update about Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered. After a delay earlier this year, it's now been confirmed the remaster will be released for the Switch 2 on 1st October 2026.

Alongside this announcement, Koei Tecmo has also confirmed this title will no longer be releasing on the original Switch. Here's the announcement about this via its official social media account, noting how this version can no longer be purchased.

Koei Tecmo: "Notice: DYNASTY WARRIORS 3: Complete Edition Remastered will no longer be available to purchase on Nintendo Switch.

"We sincerely apologize for this news and hope you can still experience this release on other platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2."

When this remaster arrives on the Switch 2 October, fans can expect not only all the content from the original game and Xtreme Legends expansion, but also refined graphics and controls, new features and scenarios, two-player offline co-op and head-to-head, and over 40 officers from the original roster, alongside Dynasty Warriors: Origins protagonist Ziluan.

If you do pre-order this game before 30th September 2026, you'll receive the "Retro-Style Red Hare Saddle" as a free bonus item. The deluxe edition also includes some extra goodies, which you can check out in the overview trailer below.

Will you be getting this when it arrives on the Switch 2? How do you feel about the Switch version being dropped? Let us know in the comments.