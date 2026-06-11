Digimon Story Time Stranger makes a return next month and if you're wanting to try out the Switch and Switch 2 versions before they officially arrive, you're in luck.

Bandai Namco has released a demo this week for both of Nintendo's platforms, and save data will even carry over to the full release. This demo allows you to discover two modes in the upcoming release. This includes the game's Opening Chapter and the Central Town - Adventure Trial.

If you want to find out more about this demo, Bandai Namco has also released a full "how-to-play" guide, which you can check out in the video below. The full game launches on 10th July 2026.

"The "expert" of the Digital World: Iliad is here to teach you everything you need to know before jumping into Digimon Story Time Stranger on Nintendo Switch 2 / Nintendo Switch on 7/10! Teach us, Terriermon Assistant!"

In some other news today, Bandai Namco has revealed its new puzzle title Namco Legendary Mountains will be launching for Switch and Switch 2 on 25th June 2026.