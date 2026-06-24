We are just one day away from Star Fox's Switch 2 arrival, and Nintendo is ensuring that the landing goes as smoothly as possible with a launch day update.

The ver. 1.1.0 update is available right now, adding a handful of online features like Battle Mode, avatar settings and an easy difficulty option for the main campaign. The patch also implements a bunch of bug fixes, so everything should be up to standard on day one (that's tomorrow).

The full patch notes were shared on the Nintendo Support site, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

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Star Fox Ver. 1.1.0 (24th Jul 2026)

General

The following features have been added:

Battle Mode

Avatar Settings

Easy Campaign Mode difficulty

Bug fixes

The following bugs have been fixed:

Campaign Mode / Challenge Mode

Fixed an issue where, on the level select screen, pressing the Achievements and Replay Mission buttons at the same time could, in rare cases, prevent the game from progressing.

Fixed an issue where, after passing a checkpoint and collecting three gold rings to gain an extra life, selecting Restart → Checkpoint from the pause menu and then selecting Quit from the pause menu could result in losing one life.

Fixed an issue on Meteo where repeatedly using boost and overtaking the boss would make the level impossible to complete.

Fixed an issue on Solar where repeatedly using boost right after defeating the boss and overtaking it would prevent the transition to the next scene and make the level impossible to complete.

Fixed an issue on Aquas where hitting a shell-protected Garoa using a torpedo would incorrectly add to the bonus hit count.

Fixed an issue on Meteo where hitting a Flip Bot with a charged shot would incorrectly add to the bonus hit count from the explosion.

Fixed an issue on Venom where, if your Arwing was destroyed and you restarted immediately after defeating the boss, the hit count from the boss defeat would be added.

Fixed an issue on Bolse where hitting an enemy ship with a force field using a charged shot would sometimes incorrectly add to the hit count.

Fixed incorrect challenge text on Solar: "Score 25 hits using bombs against enemies and rocks” has been corrected to "Destroy 25 enemies and rocks with bombs."

Fixed an issue in Sector X where the "Destroy 10 Proximity Mines with a single bomb" challenge would sometimes not be recognised as completed even when the conditions were met.

Additionally, fixed an issue where the challenge on Venom could be completed even after taking damage from hitting a stone statue.

A number of other problems have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience.