It's Sonic's 35th birthday this month, and during Epic's 'State of Unreal' showcase this week, a new collaboration was teased with the ever-expanding free-to-play universe Fortnite.

While no specifics have been shared, based on the slide featured during the presentation, it's a partnership specifically with the latest game release Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. This new partner will be "coming soon" to the Epic Store and Fortnite.

Sega recently announced a second year of DLC and updates for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, with more details to be revealed about this new content later on in 2026.

As you can see, the same Fortnite teaser slide also includes some other partners. This includes an upcoming collaboration with Vampire Survivors, Control Resonant and Phantom Blade Zero. Additionally, more partners will be teaming up with Epic and Fortnite in the future.

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Epic is also expanding on its collaboration with The Simpsons by adding Springfield and all of its characters and locations to Unreal Editor for Fortnite.