It's the penultimate Thursday of the month, and just like clockwork, The Pokémon Company has got a new Pokémon TCG Pocket reveal for us.

The new 'Everyday Wonders' set launches a week today, on 30th June at 2am BST, and it looks absolutely adorable.

The mission objective for this one seems to have been 'the cutest Pokémon in the cutest art you can imagine', and it has delivered. The reveal trailer (above) highlights Pikachu, Piplup, Snorlax and Sylveon's new card designs, and even the pack art itself is super sweet.

Here's a closer look at a handful of the new cards:

The Everyday Wonders set will last us throughout most of July, then its onto the Rayquaza-focused 'Ruler of the Skies' expansion, which was announced earlier this week alongside the upcoming TCG Mega Evolution - Delta Reign set.

Are you still hitting up Pokémon TCG Pocket for the new expansions? Let us know in the comments.