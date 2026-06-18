Following yesterday's announcement the Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 bundle would be coming to Europe this July, The Pokémon Company has now revealed its new event for the relaxing life simulation.

This event gets underway next week on 23rd June 2026 and the spotlight is on Jirachi. Until 8th July 2026 you can befriend Jirachi "the Wish Pokémon". And if you collect the shining wish notes during this event, you'll also be able to redeem special themed items inspired by the starry sky.

"To kick off the event, talk to Jirachi to get a recipe for wish notes. From there, interact with other Pokémon and fulfill their requests to transform wish notes into sparkling wish notes. Visit Jirachi at your Pokémon Center of choice to exchange sparkling wish notes for furniture and décor inspired by the starry sky.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube848k

"Don’t forget that Jirachi can only visit towns with a rebuilt Pokémon Center—if you want to participate in this event, make sure you have at least one up and running."

Below is another look at what to expect from this upcoming in-game event. As noted on Pokopia's Japanese website, if your Switch 2's date and time are not matched up with this event period, the event will not occur.

If you haven't played Pokémon Pokopia yet, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life. We awarded it 8 out of 10 stars, calling it one of the most enticing Pokémon experiences ever.

"Pokémon Pokopia is the freshest Pokémon experience in a long time, bursting at the seams with charm and content that rewards both curiosity and creativity."

And if you need help, or just want to know more about everything this title has to offer, take a look at our extensive guide coverage for the game.