Capcom’s healthy Nintendo Switch 2 support continues with Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen coming to the platform later this year.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword is a new entry in the long-running action-adventure series, with the Switch 2 edition joining the already confirmed PS5, Xbox Series and PC versions on 25th September, 2026.

Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, meanwhile, is a new expansion to the 2024 action-role-playing game, with both the original and this addition arriving on Switch 2 from 9th October, 2026.

In the past week, Capcom also revealed that both Monster Hunter Wilds and Resident Evil Veronica are coming to Switch 2.

Have you already played Dragon’s Dogma 2 on another platform, and are excited to take it on the go? Let us know in the comments.