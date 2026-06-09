Capcom’s healthy Nintendo Switch 2 support continues with Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen coming to the platform later this year.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword is a new entry in the long-running action-adventure series, with the Switch 2 edition joining the already confirmed PS5, Xbox Series and PC versions on 25th September, 2026.
Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, meanwhile, is a new expansion to the 2024 action-role-playing game, with both the original and this addition arriving on Switch 2 from 9th October, 2026.
In the past week, Capcom also revealed that both Monster Hunter Wilds and Resident Evil Veronica are coming to Switch 2.
Have you already played Dragon’s Dogma 2 on another platform, and are excited to take it on the go? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 6
"Dark Arisen."
Again?
Love the first Dragon's Dogma, will definitely get this one a whirl. Onimusha 4 is definitely one I will keep an eye on though.
Capcom is absolutely going crazy on Switch 2, very glad to see them committing hard to the system
Here I hoped for Onimusha 3 on Switch 1 and instead they're giving us Onimusha 5 on Switch 2. I'll take it! Still... Capcom, just give us Onimusha 3 on Switch 1 as well, having Jean Reno in this game was incredible. I hoped for Ninja Gaiden 4 but maybe next time. Fantastic Direct! Capcom is carrying Switch 2 to a large degree. Phenomenal company. I'm getting Switch 2 with a replaceable battery as soon as it hits the market.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is one of my favorite games of all time, and especially this generation. Having this on the Switch 2 is a dream come true for me — it looks excellent.
Ha ha! To those who told me Dragon’s Dogma 2 wouldn’t come to NS2, 😛
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