Just when you thought Minecraft couldn't possibly exist on another platform, a rating board comes along to suggest otherwise.

The ESRB website has been updated with a Minecraft listing specifically for Switch 2 — a different listing to the ones for PS5 and Switch/Xbox Series (thanks for the heads up, Nintendo Everything). It's another E10+ for fantasy violence and in-game purchases, naturally, but it also suggests that maybe (maybe) another Nintendo Switch 2 Edition could be on the way.

Nothing has been officially confirmed at the time of writing, though the presence of a separate listing has us wondering whether we might soon see Mojang's magnum opus come to the new system. A visual bump and mouse controls could go a long way, you know!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube847k

Of course, the game is already technically available on Switch 2 through the magic of Switch 1 backwards compatibility, so we suppose there's a chance that this might just be an update. Then again, we wouldn't expect to see a whole new page just for the S2 in this instance.

We'll consider things with a firm pinch of salt, for the time being. The rating comes just days after the weekend's Minecraft Live event revealed new mobs, biomes, a Dungeons sequel and an updated look at the second movie.