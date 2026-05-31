Developer Mojang aired a special Minecraft Live event from Twitchcon Rotterdam this weekend and it featured announcements for not only Minecraft but also Minecraft Dungeons 2, and even the upcoming movie sequel.

Here's a quick recap in case you missed it:

Minecraft - Chaos Cubed Drop - Out 16th June 2026

It's official! Mojang has announced the new Minecraft game update Chaos Cubed will be released next month on 16th June 2026. It introduces the passive mob Sulfur cubes. Here's a bit about them from Minecraft's official website:

"Sulfur cubes are passive mobs that spend their time aimlessly jumping around in sulfur caves – that is until you feed them a block. Sulfur cubes will ingest a variety of blocks, which you can either feed to them or just drop in their vicinity. Once absorbed, each block will have a different effect on the sulfur cube’s physical properties. Experiment and discover how to send a sulfur cube flying, bouncing, sliding, and more! Hint: you can even feed TNT and magma to sulfur cubes. "Need to transport a sulfur cube in a more predictable way? No problem! Just scoop it up using a bucket and it’ll so straight into your inventory, ready for a new home and a new adventure."

This update also adds sulfur caves, spikes, springs and geysers. In addition to this, players can expect new block sets, the Bounce music disc, and much more:

Minecraft - New Biome: Dappled Forest

The Dappled Forest has been revealed as a new biome being introduced. It includes new wool stairs and slabs, abandoned camps and testing will start this summer.

Minecraft LEGO Chicken Mounts - Available Now

These Minecraft LEGO Chicken Mounts are a new free add-on now available in the Marketplace.

"If you have even a passing interest in riding, customizing, or battling chickens this is a must-download. Head over to Minecraft Marketplace and hit the button now!"

Minecraft Dungeons II News

During the latest broadcast, Mojang reconfirmed Minecraft Dungeons II was still on track for a 2026 release on the Switch and Switch 2.

This latest update provided another brief look at the new game. According to the development team, players can expect both familiar and fresh biomes to visit, and a new story. For the first time in Minecraft Dungeons players will also be able to visit the Deep Dark. This includes the new foe - the Twisted Warden, who is a little slow but very powerful.

You can get some more insight about what to expect from Minecraft Dungeons 2 in the latest video above.

Minecraft Movie Sequel - Official title, new cast members

The Minecraft Movie sequel, which is due out next year, is now officially known as A Minecraft Movie Squared. Kirsten Dunst has also been confirmed as Alex.

A building competition has been announced for the game as well - with the winner's creation to be featured in the new movie or the end credits. You can find out more in our existing story.