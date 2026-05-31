At Minecraft Live at Twitchcon Rotterdam this weekend, new updates were shared about the upcoming sequel to the Minecraft Movie.

The cast and production are now back on set, and it's been confirmed the sequel is now officially titled A Minecraft Movie: Squared. Here's a look at the official logo reveal:

Next up are some new cast member introductions. After teasing Alex in the first movie, it's now been revealed she will be played by the American actress Kirstin Dunst.

One other person officially revealed was English actor Matt Berry, who appeared as a villager in the first movie.

Mojang has announced an in-game "build challenge", with the winning build appearing in the movie, or the end credits of the movie. All you need to do is build something in a custom map. Mojang will then select the finalists and the community will make the final decision. You can find out more details on Minecraft's website.

A Minecraft Movie Squared will arrive in cinemas next year on 23rd July 2027. What do you think of the title and cast update? Let us know in the comments.