Here's one for the Soulslike fans out there. Lies of P is heading to Switch 2 on 6th August in an all-new 'Complete Edition'.

This new version of Neowiz and Round8 Studio's 2023 action game bundles the 'Overture' expansion in with the base game, and from the brief look we got in the Direct, it seems to run at a pretty solid 60fps — nice.

Those after a physical release will need to wait a little longer before it arrives on Switch 2 on 2nd October.

Here's a little more info about what you can expect from this one: