QUByte's Retro Games Showcase this week has revealed the 2025 version of Glover will be getting a free update.

Switch owners of the game will be able to access the original PlayStation version of the 3D platforming adventure in the future. This title originally made its debut on the N64 in 1998 and was released on the PlayStation in 1999.

The latest announcement for Glover follows updates for the title last year. If you haven't experienced this 3D platformer, here's a quick summary from Nintendo's website:

"The classic 3D platforming adventure is back—better than ever! Roll, jump, and shape your journey in this hands-down ball-tastic adventure! The cult classic from the '90s returns! Glover is a charming 3D platformer where you control a magical glove on a quest to restore balance to the kingdom. Roll, jump, and manipulate your magic ball to solve puzzles, overcome challenges, and defeat the evil glove threatening the world"

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The same presentation also revealed the Street Racer Collection would be getting a free update in the future adding the PlayStation version of this title.