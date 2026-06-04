Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game was on track for an early release in July, but fans of the series (and fighting game genre) will now have to wait a little longer.

In an update via the game's official social media account, the developer behind the title has announced it's shifting the release date from 2nd July 2026 to 23rd July 2026. According to the statement, this will give the team some extra time to "cook up an exceptional Avatar adventure" and even add some "previously unplanned" content.

"To our Avatar community: To ensure AVATAR LEGENDS™: The Fighting Game delivers the best possible experience at launch, we wanted to let you know that we’re taking a little extra time to cook up an exceptional Avatar adventure, including brand new content previously unplanned! "...We can't wait for you to master the elements and see how the Four Nations have come to life. Thank you for your patience and continued support!"

This update follows on from the recent reveal of the character Azula, who can you see in action in the video below:

As previously noted, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game will include a single-player story mode, hand drawn 2D animation, a 12-fighter roster, offline and online versus, rollback netcode and crossplay support.

Will you be checking out this game when it arrives on the Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.