Nintendo UK has released a new video showcasing the Switch 2, its key features, and some of the console's biggest first-party games so far.

It's pretty basic stuff, especially for someone like you, who frequents Nintendo sites such as this one right here. But for those who have yet to discover the delights of the Switch 2, it could prove to be a nice little introduction.

As for the games, we've got Pokémon Pokopia, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Donkey Kong Bananza, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, and more. Basically, all of the Switch 2's go-to first party titles from Nintendo.

So yeah, not much more to say really! It's interesting that this video is out now, specifically, as we're a mere two full days away from Nintendo releasing its end-of-year financial report. Typically, you start to see some activity from the company around its financials release as a way of keeping shareholders happy if the numbers aren't quite going up enough.

So could this be a prelude to something more..? Eh, probably not, but we can dream.