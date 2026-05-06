THQ Nordic has been reviving Piranha Bytes' fantasy series Gothic, and next up, is the release of Gothic III Classic.

This open-world action RPG, first released in 2006, will be coming to the Switch 2 on 24th November 2026 and is priced at 29.99€ (or your regional equivalent). Here's a bit about the game, along with a look:

A nameless hero becomes a legend! Myrtana, a world in upheaval: overrun by orcs from the dark lands in the north, King Rhobar is defending Vengard, the former stronghold of the humans, with his last troop of followers. Chaos reigns without: rebels are offering resistance, and the Hashishin of the south are openly collaborating with the orcs.

Rumours that the nameless hero of Khorinis is on his way to the mainland spawn both hope and worry. Whose side will he take? Who will feel his wrath, who enjoy his favor? Only one thing is sure: his deeds are going to change Myrtana forever... Liberation or annihilation – the fate of the world of Gothic lies in your hands!

Game Features:

Huge free-roaming world - virtually no boundaries

Advanced human behavior AI for hundreds of individual characters with full audio dialogues

Unique class-free character development

Over 50 different monsters and animals and dozens of different human enemies

Over 50 different spells and over 100 different weapons for close and ranged combat

Dynamic, action-packed combat system: choose between Fast Attacks, deadly whirlwind close combat, or shooting from a distance.

Shape the fate of a war-torn Myrtana mainland through choices on the clearly defined main story objectives

Countless side quests for additional depth

Integrates Community Patch 1.75 and further gameplay improvements.

Tailor made gamepad UI & controls

Advanced optimization to offer finally a smooth Gothic 3 playing experience

Once again, this follows the release of Gothic Classic and Gothic II Classic Complete on the original Switch system.

If you missed it, THQ Nordic also recently announced Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Destroy All Humans! and Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed would be getting Switch 2 releases.