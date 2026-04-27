Update [ ]: You might have read reports last week that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie would be arriving as a paid digital download on 5th May. Well, today's the day, and it looks like those predictions were perhaps a little optimistic.

Last week's report stemmed from When To Stream — an outlet that is usually accurate with its release date news — and, admittedly, worked nicely with Universal's theatrical exclusivity deal. However, the outlet has since updated its prediction.

According to When To Stream's sources, the movie will actually arrive on VOD platforms on 19th May, giving it a whopping seven-weekend run in cinemas before arriving at home.

Once again, Nintendo and Universal have yet to confirm or deny this new date, so take everything with a pinch of salt for the time being. Also remember that, much like The Sumer Mario Bros. Movie, there's every chance that the film will release digitally in North America before it arrives in Europe.

We'll be keeping an eye out for the official word from Nintendo and Universal, and will update you all as soon as we have it.

Original Story: Despite putting up a staggering run at the box office, it looks like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie might be heading for a video on demand release even quicker than its predecessor.

As reported by When to Stream (and brought to our attention by Forbes), the Mario Galaxy Movie will apparently arrive as a paid digital stream on 5th May — that's a mere five weekends since it launched in cinemas at the beginning of April. While the outlet is often accurate with its VOD release dates, neither Universal nor Nintendo have made an official announcement at the time of writing.

The window fits within Universal's new five-week theatrical exclusivity promise (which'll extend to seven weeks in 2027), though The Super Mario Bros. Movie hung around exclusively in cinemas for six weeks back in 2023 as it continued to break box office records.

The Galaxy Movie's UHD digital release is now available to pre-order on Amazon for $29.99, though, of course, the storefront doesn't confirm the release date at the time of writing.

We'll be keeping an eye out for the official word on the Mario Galaxy Movie's VOD release date in the coming days.

Just last week, the Mario Galaxy Movie surpassed $747.4 million at the global box office, pushing the two films' total earnings across the $2 billion mark. A digital release will keep those dollars rolling in for the foreseeable future, so don't be surprised to see it stick around on the 'highest-grossing' lists at the end of the year.