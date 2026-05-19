Capcom has today announced it's updating Street Fighter 6 with a new Avatar Random Match and Avatar Arcade Mode.

This update will be released alongside the new paid DLC character Ingrid on 28th May 2026. Here's a bit about it, and you can check out the official trailer above.

"Mix and match special moves to create a one-of-a-kind avatar with a fighting style of your very own and take them into these two chaotic modes to earn rewards and level up. You can even play Avatar Arcade Mode to strengthen your bonds with different masters by fighting them as much as you like, giving another option to unlock Outfit 2 for each master!"

If you want to find out more about Street Fighter 6 on the Switch 2, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life: