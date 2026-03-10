Update [ ]: Maximum Entertainment has announced its open-world survival game Smalland: Survive the Wilds will be releasing next week for the Switch 2 on 14th May 2026. Alongside this announcement is a new trailer.

Original Story: [Tue 10th Mar, 2026 04:55 GMT]:

The open-world survival game Smalland: Survive the Wilds, which was compared to Grounded when it was originally revealed, will be making its way to the Switch 2 in Spring 2026.

This version promises to include all of the "post-launch updates already released on other platforms" as players step into the role of the "Smallfolk" - a tiny civilization living among the tower grass, insects, and creatures of a vast wilderness.

"In this beautifully realized miniature world, everyday elements of nature become immense landscapes to explore. Players must craft tools, build shelters, tame creatures, and brave the elements as they carve out a place in this dangerous ecosystem, playing solo or cooperatively with friends in multiplayer."

You'll be able to experience this world not only by yourself, but also with "up to 9 additional friends" in the multiplayer mode. There are also hidden NPCs throughout the world, which provide you with ancient lore about the wilderness. Here's what else you can expect, according to the PR:

- Scale skyscraper sized trees, scramble through cavernous cracks in roads, and more as you experience the unique biomes of Smalland’s huge open world.

- Craft powerful armor sets to personalize your appearance, grant you resistance from the elements, abilities and more

- Tame and ride wild creatures from Geckos to Scorpions, the world and its inhabitants are yours to conquer

- Scavenge, refine and craft resources to build your encampment on the ground or in the canopy

- Claim a Great Tree to design and build a base that will follow you to any world

- Uncover ancient lore from hidden NPCs scattered throughout the world as you learn to survive in this hostile wilderness.

Apart from Grounded, this same open-world survival title has drawn comparisons to other games with survival elements such as Valheim and ARK: Survival Evolved.