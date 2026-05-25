Bloober Team's CEO, Piotr Babieno, has once again teased the potential for new horror experiences on the Switch 2 as the company's new subsidiary, Broken Mirror Games, works on the mysterious 'Project M'.

Posting on LinkedIn (thanks, My Nintendo News), Babieno asked his followers what the Switch 2 could potentially do for horror that can't possibly be replicated on PlayStation, Xbox, or PC. Though it's seemingly put forward as an entirely hypothetical question, you don't have to read between the lines to realise that he's probably teasing the company's upcoming Switch 2 exclusive.

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Here's what he had to say:

"I have a question that’s been on my mind for quite a while. What could Nintendo Switch 2 do for horror games in a way that PC, PlayStation or Xbox simply wouldn’t be able to replicate in quite the same way. "I’m not even talking about raw power or graphics. "More about how the platform itself can influence experience design: immersion, tension, player behavior, portability, console features, controllers, the feeling of “closeness” with the game, or even completely different approaches to building atmosphere. What kind of horror game design would you personally love to see here? "One thing I’ve always appreciated about Nintendo platforms is that they often inspire design decisions you probably wouldn’t make anywhere else. "And honestly, that’s what excites me the most. I’m not asking how to make horror more casual or “safer.” Quite the opposite — how to create something uniquely “Nintendo,” while still remaining dark, disturbing and fully horror-driven. "I already have my own thoughts, but I’m genuinely curious about yours. Of course — there’s always a chance we’re already working on something similar, so if you’re afraid of sharing your idea publicly… maybe keep the best ones to yourself."

It does admittedly kind of read like the typical CEO nonsense you often see on LinkedIn, but it definitely feels like quite a blatant tease for Project M. He said something very similar during an interview toward the end of 2025, during which he stated that more information will be shared "very soon".

There's currently no word on what the game is or even when it will be released, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more information.

In the meantime, Bloober Team has supported the Switch 2 with the release of Cronos: The New Dawn and Layers of Fear: The Final Masterpiece Edition. Unfortunately, while Silent Hill 2 has been ported to the Xbox since its original release on PC and PS5, there's no sign of a Switch 2 port just yet.