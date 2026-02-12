If you cast your mind back to 2024, you might recall an adorable-looking little game called Tiny Garden, which smashed its Kickstarter goal in under an hour with the promise of a Switch release to come. Well, guess what! It's coming our way real soon.

Super Rare Originals and Ao Norte have today announced that Tiny Garden will sprout onto the Switch eShop on 26th February, bringing us heaps of '90s nostalgia and cosy vibes in the process.

In case you missed it, this is a cute farming/decoration sim, set inside a "'90s inspired clam-shelled toy" — if you remember your ample Polly Pocket collection from back in the day, this'll likely ring a bell. The bottom half of this toy is your garden, where you'll plant crops before turning the little handle on the side to watch them grow (adorable), while the top is a tiny little house for you to decorate as you please.

After launching on Steam last year, the Switch version bundles in the Summer Breeze Cosmetic Pack DLC and Supporter's Pack, meaning even more cosmetics and items will be at your disposal right from the jump.

Here's a brief rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from Super Rare:

- Pocket-Sized! - Build your dream garden inside this 90's inspired clam-shelled toy.

- Relax, Discover, Create - Turn the crank and enjoy a wholesome and thoughtful experience!

- Relaxation and Creativity - No score, time limits, or game overs, Tiny Garden is all about unwinding and creating without pressure!

- A Toy With History - Discover the toys secrets as you uncover letters and traces of the stories shared within.

- Nintendo Switch version includes the Summer Breeze Cosmetic Pack, which brings new customisations to your game!

All in all, it looks ridiculously cute. We're all after an antidote to the endless grey outside, and this might just provide it.