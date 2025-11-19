Well, here's another port that we weren't expecting. Despite teeing off on other systems back in February, 2K Sports has today announced that PGA TOUR 2K25 will also be swinging onto Switch 2 at some point in the future.

Yep, we were a little vague about a release date there, and it was completely intentional. We know that the latest PGA Tour entry is coming our way sometime down the line, but we have no specifics on when, just yet.

But hey, it's exciting news. The Switch 2 version will support all of the game modes you can find on other systems, including MyCAREER, cross-platform online Societies, a Course Designer and more. The latest entry in 2K's golf series packs all kinds of fancy new swing tech, with EvoSwing or Perfect Swing options for veterans and newbies alike, and there's also the chance to play in Major Championship venues, Quail Hollow Club, Oakmont Country Club, and Royal Portrush Golf Club for the first time in series history.

Here's a handful of Switch 2 screenshots from 2K:

We'll be keeping an eye out for the all-important release date over the coming months. With this joining the likes of Madden, NBA 2K, EA Sports FC and WWE 2K, there's no denying that Switch 2 is quickly becoming quite the console for sports games.