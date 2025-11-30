Dark Horse and Square Enix are celebrating three decades of the Mana series with an English version of Legend of Mana: The Art of Mana - 30th Anniversary Edition book.

This is the first time this book has been published in English and will give fans a "deeper look" at the action RPG. Here's some additional PR:

"A full-color art book giving fans a deeper look at the action roleplaying game, Legend of Mana. This will be the first time the book has been published in English and will include art created for the game’s original release in 1999, as well as art crafted exclusively for this book by Yukata koyama, Shinichi Kamoeka, Masaki Takahashi, HACCAN, and Kanta Kamei.

"This 80-page special 30th anniversary edition art book contains Legend of Mana’s vast Lands and Artifacts, character pixel art, Mystic Cards, boss monster illustrations, and more. Fans can take a deeper look into the materials and illustrations created when the original version of the Legend of Mana game was released, including newly drafted selection screen art, character designs, and background art."

As mentioned, this book includes 80 pages in total. It will be available in hardcover and is scheduled to arrive in bookstores on 28th July 2026 for $29.99 (or the equivalent). Pre-orders are now available on the Dark Horse website and other sites like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

The Video Game Library (via Instagram) has also cleared up some confusion about the "30th Anniversary" subtitle: