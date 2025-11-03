Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

GameMill Entertainment has today announced that the family-friendly co-op RPG Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny will be landing a free Switch 2 upgrade on 5th December.

The Switch 2 version will run at 60fps, with a crisp 1240p resolution. There's a bunch of other visual good stuff to look out for too, including improved anti-aliasing, particle effects, lighting and more.

All those with the Switch 1 version of the game (which launched back in September), can upgrade to the Switch 2 version completely free. Alternatively, the full Switch 2 edition will be available on the Switch eShop for £39.99 / €49.99, or physically via a Game-Key Card.

Here are some screenshots of the Switch 2 version in action:

If this one hasn't entered your sphere yet, the Dice of Destiny is an ARPG inspired by fantasy tabletop adventures. You'll put together a band of familiar Nickelodeon faces like SpongeBob, Danny Phantom, Jimmy Neutron, Susie Carmichael or Katara, and use each character's special skills to take out enemies in a magical land.

There's every chance that this one slipped under the radar for you back in a busy September period, and the new early-December release date falls in an equally jam-packed week, but hey, at least it gives everyone another chance to check it out.