GameMill Entertainment has today announced that the family-friendly co-op RPG Nicktoons & The Dice of Destiny will be landing a free Switch 2 upgrade on 5th December.

The Switch 2 version will run at 60fps, with a crisp 1240p resolution. There's a bunch of other visual good stuff to look out for too, including improved anti-aliasing, particle effects, lighting and more.

All those with the Switch 1 version of the game (which launched back in September), can upgrade to the Switch 2 version completely free. Alternatively, the full Switch 2 edition will be available on the Switch eShop for £39.99 / €49.99, or physically via a Game-Key Card.

Here are some screenshots of the Switch 2 version in action:

If this one hasn't entered your sphere yet, the Dice of Destiny is an ARPG inspired by fantasy tabletop adventures. You'll put together a band of familiar Nickelodeon faces like SpongeBob, Danny Phantom, Jimmy Neutron, Susie Carmichael or Katara, and use each character's special skills to take out enemies in a magical land.

There's every chance that this one slipped under the radar for you back in a busy September period, and the new early-December release date falls in an equally jam-packed week, but hey, at least it gives everyone another chance to check it out.

Will you be trying this one out on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.