When we first caught wind of Beyond Good and Evil 2 back in May 2008(!), we have to say, even then, we wondered if the stellar original wasn't already getting a little old in the tooth to command a sequel. It's never too late, of course, but would the interest be there?

That was just five years after Beyond Good and Evil first launched on GameCube, and unbelievably, following that initial announcement, the sequel then disappeared until 2017, when it showed up at E3 rocking a fancy pants trailer.

Of course, we've heard nothing good about it since then, really, with a troubled development that's seen a new creative director replace OG Michael Ancel, amongst other issues. But, as reported by our pals over at Eurogamer, it seems there's actually still life in this old hog yet.

Indeed, a fresh new job listing has appeared on the Ubisoft Montpellier website announcing that they're looking for a technical sound designer for the following game, as described in the job listing itself:

"Beyond Good & Evil 2 is an action-adventure open world game set in a captivating space opera universe and the direct prequel to the 2003 cult classic. Based on a breakthrough technology driven by the proprietary Voyager engine, Beyond Good & Evil 2 aims to offer a seamless experience of exploration and space piracy across a solar system full of exotic locations, colorful characters and mysteries to uncover, solo or with friends. So, if you are ready for an adventure like no other, come join forces with us to build System 3!"

Yeah, *puts on detective hat* that seems like it's probably Beyond Good and Evil 2 that they're hiring for, and it sounds like there's gonna be a nice variety in space-pirating locations, powered by new graphics and sound engines. How very exciting!

But are we still excited? Are you still excited? And can Jade and P'Jay, 17 years after it was first announced, return with the gaming goods intact? Only time will tell.

Still hyped for what Beyond Good and Evil 2 will bring to the table once — if — it finally arrives? Make sure to let us know!