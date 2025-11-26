When we first caught wind of Beyond Good and Evil 2 back in May 2008(!), we have to say, even then, we wondered if the stellar original wasn't already getting a little old in the tooth to command a sequel. It's never too late, of course, but would the interest be there?
That was just five years after Beyond Good and Evil first launched on GameCube, and unbelievably, following that initial announcement, the sequel then disappeared until 2017, when it showed up at E3 rocking a fancy pants trailer.
Of course, we've heard nothing good about it since then, really, with a troubled development that's seen a new creative director replace OG Michael Ancel, amongst other issues. But, as reported by our pals over at Eurogamer, it seems there's actually still life in this old hog yet.
Indeed, a fresh new job listing has appeared on the Ubisoft Montpellier website announcing that they're looking for a technical sound designer for the following game, as described in the job listing itself:
"Beyond Good & Evil 2 is an action-adventure open world game set in a captivating space opera universe and the direct prequel to the 2003 cult classic. Based on a breakthrough technology driven by the proprietary Voyager engine, Beyond Good & Evil 2 aims to offer a seamless experience of exploration and space piracy across a solar system full of exotic locations, colorful characters and mysteries to uncover, solo or with friends. So, if you are ready for an adventure like no other, come join forces with us to build System 3!"
Yeah, *puts on detective hat* that seems like it's probably Beyond Good and Evil 2 that they're hiring for, and it sounds like there's gonna be a nice variety in space-pirating locations, powered by new graphics and sound engines. How very exciting!
But are we still excited? Are you still excited? And can Jade and P'Jay, 17 years after it was first announced, return with the gaming goods intact? Only time will tell.
Still hyped for what Beyond Good and Evil 2 will bring to the table once — if — it finally arrives? Make sure to let us know!
Interesting, personally I wouldn't mind it if this finally came out for those who'd like to play it (not sure if me included also considering that I haven't played the original Beyond Good & Evil yet, luckily now I have a Switch copy so that's just a matter of time) - fingers crossed it ends up being good if it ever happens!
Is anyone still waiting for this though?
The only reason Ubisoft still wants to put this out is for the hefty tax write off.
Who's Ubisoft looking to target with this? From everything we know about it so far, it doesn't seem to be targetting fans of the first game.
And how many kids are like "I wish we got a sequel to that PS2 game that came out before I was born, and most people have never heard of."
Don't get me wrong I would love the sequel, but...Yeah, yeah and 'pigs' might fly!
“Hi, are you delivering a lorry of money from Ubisoft? If you could just pour it down that bottomless pit marked ‘Good And Evil 2. Great.”
If we're talking about long-awaited sequels to mid-00s action/adventure games, they did manage to make a sequel to Psychonauts 16 years after the original, and it was awesome, one of the best games of this decade... So I guess nothing's impossible, though I have much less faith in Ubisoft being able to pull it off than I had with Double Fine.
It took them 14 years to develop Duke Nukem Forever (which bombed when it finally released)
Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been in development limbo for over 17 yeas now.
I have zero trust this is going to be any good.
@ShadLink And just like with DNF, I'm looking forward to the "Wha Happun" videos and a possible Jason Schrier article than I am the game itself.
I hope it gets a 3rd teaser trailer thats once again completely different from the other ones.
Too little too late for me. Sorry.
Just scrap the whole thing and start again at this stage. Whatever Ubisoft are trying to do here is nothing that people liked about the original game.
I was hoping they’d ditched whatever that game was the last time they showed it off but I guess not. Just make an actual direct sequel and it’ll probably be a modest success at least- nothing they do is going to make it the hit they seem to want it to be.
