We heard last week how the upcoming release Pokémon Legends: Z-A had already received an update on the Switch and Switch 2, and since then, it's gone live.

If you've already got this game digitally pre-loaded on your system, the update should already be applied. As for the content of this update, it appears to unlock the game's online features. Here's a rough translation of the official patch notes, courtesy of the Japanese Pokémon website:

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Update Data (Ver.1.0.1)

"Added data that needs to be updated to play with online elements."

Of course, this game is going to be loaded with online features such as trading and battling as well as connectivity with Pokémon HOME, which will be made available in 2026.

If there's anything else discovered about this patch, we'll provide an update here. And we'll share the official English patch notes when they go live as well. Once again, this update is available for both the Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game.

If you want to find out more about this new entry ahead of the big release, be sure to check out our review.