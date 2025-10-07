Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Nintendo and Square Enix have published a brand new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the upcoming Switch 2 version of the 2020 PS4 original --which later got a PS5 upgrade and DLC.

Today's trailer acts as a bit of a rundown of the game's setting, Midgard, as well as the many factions within the sprawling metropolis. If you've already played the game on Sony's consoles or on PC, or even just played the original, you'll be very familiar with these names, but it's still worth a look.

Of course, Midgar is the setting for the entirety of the game — which is essentially the opening area in the OG PS1 release. The city acts as the base of the Shinra Electric Power Company, a megacorporation that is monopolising the planet's energy and using it to power Midgar.

If planet-killing technologies weren't enough, then the company also has The Turks, a special task force who are left with "the company's dirty work", often involving assassinations, kidnapping, and other rather unsavoury things.

Fortunately, there's a group opposing Shinra — Avalanche, a group you and Cloud will find yourself aligning with. They’re attempting to stop Shinra's abuse of power and save the planet by destroying Mako Reactors, which siphon the planet's energy.

And of course, to round the video off, we get a little snippet of info on both Cloud and Sephiroth — though it's safe to say everyone has heard of those. Right? Riiiight?

Naoki Hamaguchi, director of the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy, has been speaking a lot about the upcoming Switch 2 port lately. He's spoken about feeling "a great responsibility" to get the Remake right as well as how the team got the lighting just right for this rerelease.

Plus, we should be getting a demo sometime before the game's 22nd January 2026 release date, so keep an eye out for that.

Let us know if you'll be picking up Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the Switch 2 in the comments.