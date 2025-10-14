Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube836k

Argonaut Games has announced its Croc remaster is getting a major update. It's officially titled Croc Legend of the Gobbos Platinum Edition.

This free update will be applied to the console versions of the game (including Switch) on 16th October 2025 and promises to deliver the "best possible Croc gaming experience".

The 'Platinum Edition' of the game will include a new Time Attack mode, 25+ additions to the Crocipedia, the ability to swap between Croc Main Theme mixes in the main menu, bug fixes, and a bunch of quality-of-life features and improvements.

The team also explains how the name change is tied to PlayStation's Trophies. This update adds a new trophy set and will also bring these same achievements to the Switch with its own "in-game Achievement tracking screen".

"So why the new name? Great question! When we initially launched the Croc Legend of the Gobbos remaster, we didn’t include enough trophies to qualify for the Platinum trophy on PlayStation. And it’s not permitted to simply fix this with a patch. So we had to come up with a smarter solution: release a new version of the game with a comprehensive trophy set, including 16 new Trophies and the highly coveted Platinum Trophy."

Once again, this update is out later this week for the Switch. You can learn more about this title in our Nintendo Life review: