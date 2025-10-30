Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

We had a good time with Biped — the robo co-op platformer all about putting one foot in front of the other — when it arrived on Switch back in 2020, and what do you know, META Publishing has got even more up its sleeve.

Biped 2 is set to step onto Switch on 5th November, and it looks every bit as full of Nintendo charm as its predecessor. Once again, the main gimmick here is to do with controlling a sweet little robot's left and right feet independently to get them walking in a straight line, but there are obstacles, drops, and platforms to contend with along the way.

Like that which came before it, Biped 2 can be played either in solo or two-player co-op — there's a new 'pair' mechanic that sees you sticking to your pal to solve puzzles — but the sequel also adds in a fresh four-player mode for those who really want to up the party vibes.

Here's a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots from the eShop:

ENJOY THE CONTROLS

- Meet the classic two-leg mechanics and a brand-new variety of ways to move!

- Try out new movement types that are smoothly integrated into the game process! Soar gracefully on a hang glider and leave beautiful patterns behind, or conquer ledges and breaks with a grappling hook!

- And guess what? Sliding is back too! Be ready to slide a lot! UNIQUE PAIR MECHANICS

- Not only help each other to get further, but act together to achieve success! Unite with your robot partner and become one to solve special puzzles. Take the role of “legs” or “arms” and coordinate your next step. And a whole bunch of pair puzzles will help you to master this technique! EXPLORE NEW BIOMES

- Unknown planets bring uncharted places! Unravel the mysteries of an alien planet and meet new characters, even elementals! Explore unfamiliar environments and be ready to face the challenges that they might bring. Have a good time, and let beautiful scenery and wonderful music create a memorable atmosphere! PLAY SOLO OR IN TWO-OR-FOUR-PLAYER CO-OP

To make the gameplay process even more diverse, you can choose from lots of possibilities to play:

- Single-player: Become a hero of your story and test your skills in a single-player mode!

- Two-player co-op: Invite a friend to share the journey with you. Take the roles of two bipeds and make the most out of this synergy. Test your skills and assist each other in difficult situations because companionship will be essential.

- Four-player co-op: Apart from familiar mods, we’ve introduced a new one - a four-player co-op! Beat the challenging levels together in a team of four! STYLE IS A MUST

- Show the new world your creativity! Dress up your bipeds for the occasion to impress your new friends - collect treasures and buy wacky hats. Be unique or choose pair looks with your partner.

Biped 2 will arrive on the Switch eShop next month for £16.75 / $19.99.

In our review of its predecessor, we called Biped "a lovely co-op game that’s bursting with unique challenges and obstacles to overcome", though we did feel that it was a little on the short side.