If you never got around to reading Ask Iwata or just want an excuse to revisit it, VIZ Media has announced it's releasing an English paperback version in Summer 2026.

This book, edited by Hobonichi, compiles the former Nintendo president and CEO's famous interviews into a "motivational collection". Iwata touches on a range of diverse subjects, such as how success breeds resistance to change and why programmers should never say no.

Announcement: Coming soon in paperback! Gain rare insight into the leadership and design philosophies of former global president and CEO of Nintendo, Satoru Iwata. Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEO, edited by Hobonichi, releases Summer 2026. pic.twitter.com/FId3iHUuza October 17, 2025

Below is a sample of Nintendo Life's book review when the hardcover English version of Ask Iwata was released in 2021. When we find out more details about the paperback release, we'll let you know.