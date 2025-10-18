If you never got around to reading Ask Iwata or just want an excuse to revisit it, VIZ Media has announced it's releasing an English paperback version in Summer 2026.
This book, edited by Hobonichi, compiles the former Nintendo president and CEO's famous interviews into a "motivational collection". Iwata touches on a range of diverse subjects, such as how success breeds resistance to change and why programmers should never say no.
Below is a sample of Nintendo Life's book review when the hardcover English version of Ask Iwata was released in 2021. When we find out more details about the paperback release, we'll let you know.
"This is a book that should be read by all — not just Nintendo fans, or video game fans — simply because Iwata espoused an attitude and outlook on the world that put happiness above all else, even when it was an aspiration in tough times. He wouldn't always succeed, as no-one does, but he'd keep trying. In a world that can often be cynical, his outlook is a welcome and hopeful beacon."