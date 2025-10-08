8BitDo has announced a brand new 'NES40 Collection' of products which incorporates an Ultimate 2 Bluetooth controller, 68-key Retro Keyboard, and a rather fetching Retro Cube 2 speaker.

The new range, which is now available to pre-order over at 8BitDo's official website, certainly looks stunning, and it manages to add a few nice little touches to a line-up that stick to the look and feel of previous "Retro" offerings from the company.

The keyboard (which this writer is 100% getting) is Windows and Android compatible and due to release in early 2026. But it's the most expensive item in the collection; with a MRSP of $499.99 it's certainly an enthusiast-level sort of deal, taking the excellent retro design from their past offerings and adding a very snazzy aluminium alloy shell, along with some lovely detailing and a fancy pouch.

It also comes with those super cool turbo buttons that we've been loving since we picked up our first 8Bitdo Retro Keyboard.

The Switch 1 and 2 compatible NES40-themed Ultimate 2 controller, which follows the company's Pro 3 Bluetooth controller in including TMR joysticks and Hall effect sticks, releases on 15th November 2025, and is also looking mighty slick as you can see below.

Set to retail at $79.99, it also comes with a bunch of changeable thumbstick pads, a keychain and a few other bits and bobs. Yeah...looking at these pics, we're probably gonna need one of these, too.

The final part of the collection is the Retro Cube 2, a dinky little portable speaker that's an upgraded version of its predecessor, and connects via bluetooth, 2.4G and USB. T

he speaker uses a D-pad design for its controls, which is rather cool, and has its very own charging dock to boot. This comes in at $49.99, and will release on 12th December 2025.

The 8BitDo Collection is available to pre-order now, and you can hit up the official link to go grab yours if they've tickled your fancy.

Interested in the NES40 Collection from 8BitDo? Let us know in the comments.