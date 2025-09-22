Windwalk Games and Team17 have announced that the release date for their upcoming co-op roguelike, Sworn, has been shifted from 25th September, a.k.a. Hades 2 Day™, to 23rd September on PC and (other) consoles, with a Switch version due to arrive at "a later date."

This colourful roguelike from "a team of veteran developers from Riot Games, Niantic, and Blizzard" takes inspiration from the art of the legendary Mike Mignola, has been available on PC in early access since February, where it's gone down very well, sat as it is on a very positive rating.

At first glance, it's a very similar-looking affair to Hades 2 , so we can't really blame Team17 for shifting the launch date to give version 1.0 a little breathing room. But Sworn also offers something of its own, with up to four-player co-op available for you and your pals to dig into while exploring a cursed Camelot.





Soulforged - SWORN has an updated 1.0 release date we are moving it up 2 days to September 23. 1.0 will be available on Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation. September 16, 2025

Here's some official info about the game, and we'll be sure to let you know when the Switch date is set in stone. Like a big sword.

Choose to play solo or with friends, summoning the blessings of the Fae Lords in this action rogue-like set in a cursed Avalon. Only through your mastery of unique weapons, many ability options and the help of powerful allies such as Merlin can there be hope for realm. Coinigh dó neart leat! Sworn encourages players to be versatile in the ever-changing battlegrounds of Camelot and to do whatever it takes to halt the grim plans of Arthur and his dishonourable Knights.



Solo and Co-op

Play solo or unite with up to 4 friends to stand off against the Knights of the Round Table. Choose from 4 characters: Vigilante, Rook, Spectre, and Monk and combine the strengths of each character in surprising ways and master abilities to become knights worthy of standing off against Arthur himself. Explore a foredoomed Avalon

Meet familiar friends and foes inspired by myths and Legends, in this beautifully crafted comic world, inspired by the work of American artist Mike Mignola. Power divine from the Fae

Swear fealty to the Fae Lords and choose from over 200 unique blessings to unleash your full potential. Will you avail of King Oberon you fury bonuses and damaging whirlwinds or perhaps Banshee Cliona’s aid of soul missiles. Creatively conquer Camelot

Combine your blessings with unique character, weapon, and ability selections. Test thousands of unique builds as you become a seasoned knight. Become worthy

Upgrades from the Beacon of Avalore will forge your squire into a worthy champion over time. However, if you believe you are already worthy of facing Arthur, get ready for a challenge that will put your skills to the test.

As covered by our sister site Pure Xbox, Sworn is dropping on Game Pass Ultimate tomorrow, too — another place to check it out if you can't wait for that 'TBA' Switch date. Team17 is putting the game out physically on Switch, so watch this space.

Like the look of Sworn? Played it already on PC? Be sure to let us know!