Evil Empire — the studio best known for its work on Dead Cells — has announced that it's turning its attention to another beloved roguelike, Brotato, with the promise to support it with a bunch of post-launch content.

In a new announcement, Evil Empire revealed that it'll be stepping behind the development wheel of Brotato while the game's initial devs, Blobfish Games, head off to focus on new projects.

This 'live ops' work is very similar to what we saw Evil Empire do with Dead Cells — heck, the studio was founded by former Motion Twin devs for this very reason — so we're excited to see what the team will cook up for the runnin', gunnin' potato roguelike.

Evil Empire has said that it has no post-launch Brotato plans to reveal at the moment, though it has teased that an update will be coming our way in October featuring a new mob called 'The Gobbler'.

The studio shared the full Bortato statement on BlueSky, which you can check out below:

Big news: today we're feeling chipper as we're picking up Brotato!

Blobfish Games has been carrying it for years, and they've done an incredible job. Now they want to make new games (which we're very excited to play), and so they're trusting us to keep Brotato alive while they do their thing. That's both an honor and a little terrifying.

In case you hadn't realised already, we live and breathe roguelikes, and we've got over 6 years of 'live ops' experience that we can put to good use here. We also just genuinely love this game — there's a few of us whose 'hours played' stats are way too high... So, this means that we'll be doing what we know works best — working with the players as closely as possible to mash their ideas with ours, while we release regular content updates.

We'll start sharing some broad ideas with you soon and we might just wedge in some betas in the coming months too, What you can expect is more chaos, more experiments, and maybe a few disasters along the way. That's how good games grow. And this one deserves to keep growing. Sprouting?

Thank you again to Blobfish Games for your trust, we can't wait to get stuck in!

PS: The first update is on its way, but you may want to update the game already for a little something something

Brotato, here we come! We have something (quite) big to share so this calls for a yellow 👇

Aside from all the Brotato bonus content, Evil Empire will be bringing The Rogue Prince of Persia to Switch and Switch 2 at some point this year. This one has racked up some pretty positive reviews throughout its early access period, so it'll be interesting to see whether it lives up to the hype.