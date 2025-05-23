The rumours were true: Elden Ring is getting a movie adaptation thanks to studio A24, with acclaimed writer and director Alex Garland, best known for Ex Machina, Civil War, and for writing 28 Days Later (and the upcoming 28 Years Later), at the helm.

Deadline broke the news late yesterday and also confirmed the producer line-up — Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich (Warfare, 28 Years Later), Game of Thrones producer Vince Gerardis, and A Song of Ice and Fire writer George R. R. Martin. Martin, of course, contributed to much of the worldbuilding to FromSoftware's critically-acclaimed open-world RPG.

Bandai Namco, who published the game, has also confirmed the news, announcing that it would be collaborating with A24 on production.

So, we know the movie will be live-action — that only makes sense. But we have a lot of questions here. How will Garland adapt the story? He isn't the most obvious choice for an Elden Ring movie, but we think he's a bold — and good — one.

Otherwise, which characters will be in the movie? Will Miriel, Pastor of Vows be present, and who will play them? Does the movie touch on the Shadow of the Erdree DLC at all? Will it go in a completely different direction to the game? The thing is, Elden Ring is a lore-heavy game. It'll be interesting to see just how it's adapted for the screen.

Elden Ring comes to Switch 2 later this year.

While we don't have a release date for the Elden Ring movie yet, we at least have the Switch 2 version of the game to come in 2025. And in case you're wondering why on earth Elden Ring is getting a movie adaptation, the game has sold over 30 million copies. It's a no brainer.

What do you think of this news? Is Alex Garland the right fit for the Elden Ring movie? Call Torrent and ride down to the comments to let us know.