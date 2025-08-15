Aspyr has released a new update for Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered on Switch, adding in a boatload of improvements and fixes, while also introducing optional golden pistols to The Last Revelation And Tomb Raider Chronicles. Unfortunately for The Angel of Darkness fans (are you out there?), the golden pistols will not be available in this title.

There's plenty to cover here, so let's just dive straight into it, hm?

Golden Pistols

Scroll toward the Join the Society of Raiders page from the game select screen (past Angel of Darkness screen). Click on the Register button to generate the QR code. Scan the QR code to be brought over to the tombraider.com registration page. Register on the page Once registration is complete, a "Success!" screen will appear. Enter either TR 4 or TR 5. Once in the game, go to the Sunglass menu -> Outfit to toggle the Golden Pistols on or off.

Notes:

Users must register on tombraider.com before the pistols are unlocked.

Golden Pistols are not available in TR 6.



Tomb Raider 4

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Stability

Fixed a softlock that could occur in New Game Plus if Lara gets on a specific wall before Von Croy reaches it.

Addressed low FPS issues on the NX platform across several levels.

Graphics & Visuals

Lighting & Textures: Resolved issues with flickering black shadows and dark artifacts appearing on geometry in various levels, including The Lost Library and The Mastabas. Corrected multiple instances of Z-fighting on textures throughout the game, including on stairs, fences, chairs, and elevator floors. The room darkening effect is no longer missing in HD mode in the Hall of Demetrius. The red hue in HD FMVs is no longer oversaturated. Addressed issues where parts of the train car and environment were missing in HD mode.

VFX & Reflections: Corrected an issue where lens flare VFX was visible in rooms without a skybox in Coastal Ruins. Fixed issues where additional vegetation was disappearing based on camera angle in The Race for the Iris. The underwater surface of the frozen pool is now correctly displayed as frozen in HD in the City of the Dead. The skybox is now correctly visible through the hole in the ceiling in Angkor Wat and no longer visible through hieroglyph tiles in Underneath the Sphinx.

Character Models & Animations: Fixed clipping issues with elements of Von Croy's outfit during movements. The motorbike lens is no longer rendered over Lara's model when she stands close to it. Corrected the HD mesh that didn't correspond to the SD mesh after a flipmap was triggered in Inside the Great Pyramid.

Environment: The gate to the room with the Canopic jar no longer falls through the wall when opened in the Temple of Karnak. Fixed a gap that was present between the trapdoor and room geometry in the Temple of Horus. Destructible objects in HD mode now correctly match their SD counterparts in the Desert Railroad and Temple of Poseidon. A loading screen that was missing parts of the environment has been fixed. The Pharos, Temple of Isis level on the NX platform now correctly features fish.



Gameplay

Controls & Mechanics: The Camera Target function in Modern Controls now works correctly after Lara uses switches and levers in The Tomb of Seth, Burial Chambers, Desert Railroad, and Temple of Karnak. Corrected an issue where a swinging blade in Inside Menkaure's Pyramid was not dealing damage.

Audio: The crossbow now has correct drawing and holstering sound effects.





Tomb Raider 5

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Stability

Fixed an issue that caused the title to crash when loading saves from the Red Alert! level on PS4 and PS5.

Graphics & Visuals

Lighting & VFX: Fixed flickering lights in the Swampy and Monk cutscenes. The lighting VFX from the Extreme Depth Suit no longer flickers in Deepsea Dive. Resolved an issue where the signal light from the claw would go through the environment in The Base.

Character Models & Animations: Lara's hair will no longer clip with the Deep Dive outfit when changing outfits in Photo Mode. A gap in young Lara's head is no longer visible during the cutscene at the beginning of the Old Mill level. Lara is no longer rendered over the water surface in the cutscene at the end of Deepsea Dive.

Textures & Geometry: Fixed Z-fighting in the Sinking Submarine level. The skybox is no longer visible through geometry in Trajan's Markets. Resolved an issue where destructible objects in HD mode were different from those in SD mode in Escape with the Iris. Larson's dynamic shadow no longer duplicates on the geometry below him in The Streets of Rome. Computer screen textures for the disabled Metal Detector and X-ray now correctly show that they are inactive.



Gameplay

Inventory & Items: Lara can no longer get two Teleporter Disks by crouching and pressing the action button next to the case in Escape with the Iris. Corrected the name of the Desert Eagle to "Revolver" in Photo Mode. The headset models now match between the inventory and gameplay. The HK gun is now correctly displayed when Lara goes through the X-Ray on Escape with the Iris in HD mode.

General: The defeated claw operator will no longer respawn after being triggered a second time in The Base. Lara's health bar no longer flickers when she enters gas chambers in Red Alert! The Camera Target function in Modern Controls now works correctly when using the Monitor Screen in Escape with the Iris.





Tomb Raider 6

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Stability

Addressed multiple issues that caused the game to crash, including: Crashes that could occur after a cutscene in Galleries Under Siege. Crashes that could happen when exiting the game from The Vault of Trophies. Fixed crashes that occurred when Lara was killed by Cabal Commandos in Galleries Under Siege while in HD mode. Resolved a crash that could happen after changing outfits in Photo Mode during a boss fight in Eckhardt's Lab. Fixed various one-time crashes that could occur during level transitions, such as from PRAGUE4 to PRAGUE4A and between zones in The Sanitarium and Louvre Galleries. Addressed a soft lock that could occur after entering and exiting an elevator in the Derelict Apartment Block. Fixed a soft lock that could happen if Karel killed Lara while she was falling in Eckhardt's Lab.



Graphics & Visuals

Photo Mode: The Photo Mode selector is no longer hidden after switching between tabs. Boran X will no longer disappear from Kurtis' holster after entering Photo Mode with Chirugai drawn.

Reflections & Textures: Addressed an issue where planar reflections were missing on shipping builds. Water textures are no longer broken in Neptune's Hall. Floor textures in Aquatic Research Area are no longer broken in HD mode. Addressed issues with textures disappearing based on camera angle in various levels, including Parisian Back Streets and The Hall Of Seasons. The water surface will no longer disappear when the camera angle changes, both above and below the water. Fixed a noticeable change in the water surface in the Aqua Research Area.

Character Models & Animations: Resolved several issues with Lara's braid and hair strands, which were distorted or stretching, especially with the Beta outfit. Fixed gaps in Lara's Beta outfit. Addressed clipping issues with Lara's jacket in the Beta TR6 outfit, Karel's coat, and a doctor's lab coat. Lara will no longer get stuck in a free-fall position after jumping on barrels in The Strahov Fortress. Fixed an issue where Lara could fall through the hatch in The Monstrum Crimescene. Character models will no longer have visible seams in cutscenes, including Marten Gunderson, Pieter Van Eckhardt, Luddick the journalist, and Joachim Karel. Sleeper Nephilim's HD model position is now correct, and the bands are no longer missing. Cleaner's guns no longer clip with their holsters. The muzzle flash is now correctly aligned with the Cabal Commando's gun. Fixed an issue where SD models of dead Strahov soldiers were displayed in HD mode. The Boxer model in St. Aicard's Church is no longer distorted. Fixed an issue where Lara could remain in the air after a specific save load on Eckhardt's Lab. Addressed an issue where Lara could get stuck in geometry while climbing walls in The Strahov Fortress. Lara will no longer draw a weapon after skipping cinematics.



Audio & Sound

General Audio: Resolved an issue where ambient SFX sometimes wouldn't play. Fixed a bug where the sound of rain could disappear after saving and reloading. Addressed several missing sound effects in cutscenes and other in-game events. Pushing/pulling objects SFX are no longer looped.

Localization & Voice-Overs: Some voice-overs that were missing on the Steam build have been restored. Fixed issues where various voice-overs and voicelines were too quiet, particularly in the Brazilian Portuguese localization. English audio is now played in cutscenes with restored lines, even if localizations are without VO. A specific voiceline from Dr. Muller no longer plays at high speed in the Brazilian Portuguese localization.

Lip Sync: Lip sync is now working for Lara's Beta Outfit.



UI & UX

Controls: The highlight position in the Controls menu will now reset to "Restore Defaults" after reopening the menu.

Healthbar & HUD: Fixed an issue where the Healthbar wasn't showing when Lara's breathing was decreasing with the "Auto" setting. Resolved an issue where several icons were missing when the Healthbar setting was "Auto." The Healthbar, Auto, and Always On inscriptions are now translated to all supported languages. Damage dealt to Brother Obscura is now initially displayed on his health bar in NG+. The 'Use' button no longer overlaps the frame in the Inventory's Health/Items page in Russian localization. The equip button is now highlighted by default in the Combine menu.

Other UI: Fixed button prompts that weren't centered to their naming in Options. Action indicator is no longer displayed near a specific lever on the level The Serpent Rouge on Pierre's route.



Gameplay