The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy has been one of the highlights of 2025 so far, and it's been getting regular updates since it launched in April.

The next one is now available and we've got the full patch notes here via the official game website. This bumps the Switch release up to Version 1.1.1:

The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy (Version 1.1.1) - 26th July 2025

Specification improvements

Chapter Select

Changed so that you can start from just before the choice

Expanded the maximum display range of the chapter select screen



Battle

Battle mode "EXTREME & Implemented "DESPAIR"

Changed the recovery timing of battle mode "SAFETY" to "at the end of an ally's turn". Changed

so that battles that do not have similar battles can be skipped if they have been cleared once.

Changed so that the start event can be skipped by "Restart Wave".



Field

Added a UI that allows you to check whether a character is on the left or right side of the hallway.

Reduced the strength of the flash of the morning and evening chime effects



Gift Machine

Changed the timing of gift creation after selecting the character

to give the gift to. Changed so that filtering can be done from the "Wish List" when opening the list on the gift selection screen.

Changed so that increasing grades can be checked from the "List"



Exploration:

Changed so that some forced explorations can be skipped

Changed so that battles do not occur randomly as a result of exploration choices.



Other

Added a function to hide the message window on the conversation screen

Changed so that the cursor position is saved when saving and loading.



Battle balance changes

Tsubasa Kawana

Deserate: Expanded range



Kurara Oozuki

Cannon battery: Increases attack power by 1

Support tower: Expanded range,



Tsukumo Imama

Winged Waves: Added [Fatigue Recovery]

Bloody Angel Fist: Expanded range



Tsukumo Kasuko

Energy Sniper: Reduced attack power reduction on self from -3 to -2

Spirit Rain: Reduced attack power reduction on self from -3 to -2



Moshiro Moko

Moko Dynamite!: Added [Armor +1]

Ultra Moko Bomb! : Expanded range



Battle Stage

Adjusted the balance of some battles

Adjusted the actions and skill effects of some bosses



Bug fixes

General

A bug that caused the game to crash when selecting "Chapter09_A_aba_099" or "Chapter09_A_abb_099" in Chapter Select

A bug that allowed players to skip some unique battles even if they had not cleared similar battles

A bug that caused the "direction of progress" and "color of the squares" to change when saving and loading during exploration

A bug that caused the volume adjustment in the options to not work

A bug that caused some effects to not be displayed during battle

Fixed other minor bugs and typos

When we reviewed this game for the Switch, we called it an "excellent" tactical RPG, awarding it nine out of ten stars.