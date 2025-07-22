Reef Entertainment and Bitmap Bureau's Terminator 2D: NO FATE has been delayed due to coordination and manufacturing issues with the physical release.

Now coming on 31st October 2025 — as opposed to its original 5th September release date — publisher Reef apologised for the delay and thanked fans "for bearing with us".

The delay affects both the physical and digital version of the game, and will allow "the team at Bitmap Bureau extra time to apply some final polish to the game itself".

"We would like all players to have the opportunity to experience the best version of Terminator 2D: NO FATE together", Reef concludes, praising fans hype and support for the pixel art arcade-style game.

Terminator 2D: NO FATE will now be releasing on October 31, 2025.



Coordinating and manufacturing the physical release has been a longer process than we anticipated, and as a result, we’ve had to delay the release of the game. We apologise, and thank you for bearing with us.… — Reef Entertainment (@Reef_Games) July 22, 2025

We're more than happy to wait; this is one of our most-anticipated games of the year, so while we're champing at the bit to get our hands on it, we're sure the final game will be worth it.

We spent a good chunk of time chatting to the devs of Terminator 2D about how the game is much, much bigger than anything Bitmap has tackled before, and just how you balance inspiration with faithfulness.

