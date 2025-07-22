We rewarded Migami Games' Chronicles of the Wolf a super solid 7/10 when it launched just a few weeks ago, saying that, "if you've got the patience to revisit a time when games were slower and more cryptic, and the pacing was a little more intense, Chronicles of the Wolf is like a rich, dark relic that you’ll treasure."

For those who're attracted by such a challenge, well, good news! Migami Games has just an announced that their metroidvania is now fully compatible with Switch 2 consoles. Hooray!

"The time has now come for you to fulfil your destiny on Nintendo Switch 2. The wait is over, you can now enjoy Mateo’s haunting journey through Gévaudan with improved performance and compatibility on Nintendo’s latest hardware. Whether you’re hunting the Beast for the first time or returning to finish the fight, the experience has never looked or played better on Nintendo Switch 2."

With over 100 unique enemies, and a fairly lush gothic vibe about it all, Chronicles of the Wolf has certainly been doing quite well with audiences across the internet, and may not be a bad shout for a fresh new metroidvania challenge to break in your fresh new Switch 2 console!

In terms of upgrades or special features for Switch 2, there is no word of anything of note, so it seems that performance fixes - and there were a few technical issues on switch 1 - will be the highlight here. Fans of Bloodstained and Castlevania should take note, by the way, that not only is the voice of Alucard himself involved here (yes, that's Robert Belgrade on narration duties), there's also a special guest appearance from a Bloodstained character. Lots of crossover fun, it seems!

