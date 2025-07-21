Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is getting another DLC expansion in the form of 'The Namco Legendary Pack DLC'.

No release date has been set at the time of writing, but the new DLC will contain an additional timeline looking at Namco's history with Atari, along with multiple playable versions of Atari PAC-MAN, GALAGA, GALAXIAN, DIG DUG, and XEVIOUS.

You can expect a whole load of new photos, archival material, videos, and interviews, with the trailer highlighting more footage from the interview between Atari's co-founder Nolan Bushnell and current CEO Wade Rosen.

- 3 Atari PAC-MAN games: PAC-MAN 2600, 5200, and Atari 8-bit. This marks the first ever re-release of these games for consoles. - Interactive timeline exploring the history of Namco titles on Atari consoles featuring video interviews with developers, archival materials and documents, photos from the era, and more. - The U.S. arcade versions of DIG DUG and XEVIOUS, developed by Namco in Japan and originally released by Atari, re-released in this form for the first time ever. - Home console versions of GALAGA, XEVIOUS, GALAXIAN, and DIG DUG.

That's not all, though. For the Atari enthusiasts out there, the company has also announced an Atari 2600+ Pac-Man Edition, featuring a custom design based on the Pac-Man IP with a bonus double-feature game including the brand-new Pac-Man 7800 and the original Pac-Man 2600.

The cartridge will also be made available separately, or via a new 'High-Score Collection set', which includes all aforementioned games for either the Atari 2600+ or Atari 7800+ (or, indeed, the original 7800).

Atari 50 has already been expanded with two additional DLC packs; one looking at 'The Wider World of Atari', and the other looking at 'The First Console War'.