Sega has released a new trailer for Yakuza 0: Director's Cut in Japan and it's an absolute doozy.

Rather than just showcase the game and be done with it, the trailer instead features actual actors from Yakuza 0; specifically the three lieutenants from the Dojima Family – Hitoshi Ozawa (Daisaku Kuze), Riki Takeuchi (Hiroki Awano), and Hideo Nakano (Keiji Shibusawa).

We don't speak Japanese here at Nintendo Life sadly, so we can't confirm exactly what's being said in the trailer, but it's clear it's attempting to emulate the tense nature of the cutscenes from Yakuza 0 before descending into absolute chaos when the three start playing Switch 2 together.

It's wonderful stuff; a real nod to veteran fans who might be returning for a second, third, or even fourth playthrough of Yakuza 0 via the new Director's Cut on Switch.

Yakuza 0 will include a new multiplayer mode alongside additional cutscenes for the Switch 2 version. We went hands-on with the game last month and came away feeling very optimistic. But let's be fair though – Yakuza 0 is already an excellent game.