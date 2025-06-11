Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 821k

Last week, SEGA unveiled the first batch of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds guest characters. This includes not only characters like Hatsune Miku but also Steve, Alex and Creeper from Minecraft. There are some other supposed leaks still doing the rounds as well.

Now, the official Sonic social media account has sent Sonic fans into a frenzy once again, with a new piece of artwork apparently featuring a very familiar-looking symbol. The focus here is on what looks exactly like the Triforce from the Legend of Zelda series.

Before anyone gets excited here, no – it's probably not what you might be thinking. Expert Sonic fans have stepped in to explain how the Sonic chameleon character Espio is a ninja and this symbol specifically behind him was used by Japan's Hōjō clan:

"It's not a teaser for Link to be in the game, it's a symbol used by the Hōjō clan back in 13th century Japan who were allies with a ninja clan which is why it's near Espio as he himself, is a ninja. A example of this being used for inspiration would be the Triforce."

Case closed then, or is it? Stranger crossovers have happened and the Sonic Racing series has even hosted some platform-exclusive characters in the past. Link's also starred in a racing game already, so why not another? And while this kind of crossover would have been unimaginable once upon a time, Sega and Nintendo maintain a great relationship nowadays.

So, while we're not completely ruling anything out here (at least for now), we wouldn't suggest you get your hopes up. In some other Sonic Racing news, Sega has confirmed there'll be a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, along with a paid upgrade.