A new game based on the enduring Goosebumps book series has been announced for the Switch.
Launching in August 2025, Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek sees you take on the role of a teenager "caught in a town of nightmares", in which creatures and locations based on R.L. Stine's creations will look to thwart your progress at every turn.
Standard editions will cost £34.99/€39.99 at launch, while an exclusive digital edition called the Frightmare Edition will come in at £39.99/€49.99. This comes with the game itself along with "five in-game wearable masks, five slingshot skins with special trail VFX, a Concept Art Viewer, and a 3D Model Viewer featuring in-game characters, monsters and more".
The debut trailer doesn't look terrible (though it doesn't look amazing, either), but then we clocked who's actually publishing this thing: GameMill Entertainment. You know, the team behind travesties such as The Walking Dead: Destinies and Skull Island: Rise of Kong. It's not a team known for its high quality, let's put it that way.
Still, we'll reserve judgement for now. Let's check out the key features:
- SURVIVE AN ORIGINAL GOOSEBUMPS STORY – Experience a brand-new Goosebumps mystery, crafted exclusively for the game. Encounter fresh terrors inspired by the book series while uncovering the supernatural secrets hidden within Little Creek.
- EXPLORE THE HORRIFYING UNKNOWN – Traverse fog-filled streets, creep around abandoned theaters, and sneak through dark libraries teeming with mystery. Every shadow hides a new spooky surprise waiting to be discovered.
- FACE MYSTERIOUS CHALLENGES – Test your wits with mind-bending puzzles, interactive contraptions, and clever riddles that stand between you and the ultimate truth.
- STAY AHEAD OF DANGER – Use stealth and cunning to evade a dreadful menagerie of monsters inspired by classic Goosebumps frights, reimagined for an all-new monster-filled experience. Or fight back with your trusty slingshot!
- EXPERIENCE MULTIPLE ENDINGS – Your choices shape the fate of Sloane and her friends. Can you unearth the full truth behind Little Creek’s horrors, or will the town’s mysteries consume you?