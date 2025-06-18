Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

A new game based on the enduring Goosebumps book series has been announced for the Switch.

Launching in August 2025, Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek sees you take on the role of a teenager "caught in a town of nightmares", in which creatures and locations based on R.L. Stine's creations will look to thwart your progress at every turn.

Standard editions will cost £34.99/€39.99 at launch, while an exclusive digital edition called the Frightmare Edition will come in at £39.99/€49.99. This comes with the game itself along with "five in-game wearable masks, five slingshot skins with special trail VFX, a Concept Art Viewer, and a 3D Model Viewer featuring in-game characters, monsters and more".

The debut trailer doesn't look terrible (though it doesn't look amazing, either), but then we clocked who's actually publishing this thing: GameMill Entertainment. You know, the team behind travesties such as The Walking Dead: Destinies and Skull Island: Rise of Kong. It's not a team known for its high quality, let's put it that way.

Still, we'll reserve judgement for now. Let's check out the key features: