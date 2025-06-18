A new game based on the enduring Goosebumps book series has been announced for the Switch.

Launching in August 2025, Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek sees you take on the role of a teenager "caught in a town of nightmares", in which creatures and locations based on R.L. Stine's creations will look to thwart your progress at every turn.

Standard editions will cost £34.99/€39.99 at launch, while an exclusive digital edition called the Frightmare Edition will come in at £39.99/€49.99. This comes with the game itself along with "five in-game wearable masks, five slingshot skins with special trail VFX, a Concept Art Viewer, and a 3D Model Viewer featuring in-game characters, monsters and more".

YouTube Video
Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube823k
Watch on YouTube

The debut trailer doesn't look terrible (though it doesn't look amazing, either), but then we clocked who's actually publishing this thing: GameMill Entertainment. You know, the team behind travesties such as The Walking Dead: Destinies and Skull Island: Rise of Kong. It's not a team known for its high quality, let's put it that way.

Still, we'll reserve judgement for now. Let's check out the key features:

- SURVIVE AN ORIGINAL GOOSEBUMPS STORY – Experience a brand-new Goosebumps mystery, crafted exclusively for the game. Encounter fresh terrors inspired by the book series while uncovering the supernatural secrets hidden within Little Creek.

- EXPLORE THE HORRIFYING UNKNOWN – Traverse fog-filled streets, creep around abandoned theaters, and sneak through dark libraries teeming with mystery. Every shadow hides a new spooky surprise waiting to be discovered.

- FACE MYSTERIOUS CHALLENGES – Test your wits with mind-bending puzzles, interactive contraptions, and clever riddles that stand between you and the ultimate truth.

- STAY AHEAD OF DANGER – Use stealth and cunning to evade a dreadful menagerie of monsters inspired by classic Goosebumps frights, reimagined for an all-new monster-filled experience. Or fight back with your trusty slingshot!

- EXPERIENCE MULTIPLE ENDINGS – Your choices shape the fate of Sloane and her friends. Can you unearth the full truth behind Little Creek’s horrors, or will the town’s mysteries consume you?

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Goosebumps game for Switch? Leave a comment down below with your initial reaction.