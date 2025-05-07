Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

In case you missed it, Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion is bringing the battle to Switch 2 this September.

In an update, Marvelous USA has now shared a "combat basics" trailer - giving fans a closer look at the Arsenal's capabilities for "fast-past combat, and a glimpse of some of the titanic bosses waiting to challenge players’ skills".

Here's a bit more about the team behind this game and what else you can expect from this new entry:

"From Marvelous First Studio comes an action-packed new entry in the Daemon X Machina series. Fly into battle in your customized Arsenal (armored suit), unleashing a variety of attacks tailored to your playstyle. Feel the exhilaration of fast-paced combat as you freely explore a deadly and dangerous open world on land or in the air. After taking down your foes, collect their weapons and equipment, and upgrade your skills to expand your options on the battlefield. Suit up for a dark sci-fi story where you can face titanic boss battles alone or with up to two other players online!"

Marvelous has also confirmed its Switch 2 physical releases locally will contain "the full game on the cartridge". This also includes proper physical editions for Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma and Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar.