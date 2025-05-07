Madden and EA Sports FC fans, rejoice! Electronic Arts has suggested that it won't be following suit with others in the industry and has no plans to raise its game prices... for now.

That is according to a recent Q&A following the company's end-of-year financial results, where company execs were asked whether the team was considering the "pricing power" of its franchises when it comes to "taking a similar approach" to other companies' rising price strategies (thanks, VGC).

As reported by VGC, CEO Andrew Wilson gave a long-winded answer in response, commenting on how much the industry has changed over the last 10 years and how the company's approach to pricing has changed with it. "Whether we're doing something that costs a dollar, or we're doing something that costs $10, or we're doing something that costs $100," Wilson stated, "our objective is always delivering incredible quality and exponential value to our player base".

With all the industry spiel out of the way, CFO Stuart Canfield clarified that, "from a games perspective we put out, we have reflected no changes in our current strategy at this point".

Sure, the "at this point" on the end there leaves enough room for a price hike down the line, but it certainly sounds like things will remain at the same cost for the time being. The company currently has plans to release Split Fiction, Madden NFL 26 and the next FC title on Switch 2, the first two of which are now available to pre-order for £44.99/$49.99 and £69.99/$69.99 respectively.

To be clear, this doesn't necessarily mean that all EA games will cost £70 — the company sends out beefy 'Deluxe Editions' and the like each year at an increased fee — but it does mean that we shouldn't see too many price tag surprises from the studio in 2025.

As a reminder, Nintendo revealed its first £75/$80 game in the shape of Mario Kart World last month, and Microsoft recently followed suit with the announcement that its consoles, accessories and games would all see a price increase too. So hold onto your £70 copy of Madden, who knows how long it will last?