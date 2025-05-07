Gosh, time really flies, huh? It's now been one whole year since Nintendo – specifically president Shuntaro Furukawa – publically acknowledged the Switch 2 (thanks, Stealth40k).

Yes, back on 7th May 2024, Furukawa took to Nintendo's official social pages and stated that the company would "make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year". The announcement in question arrived on 16th January 2025 via the debut trailer for the Switch 2, with the big Nintendo Direct following on 2nd April 2025.

Now, of course, the system is less than a month away from its global launch on 5th June 2025.

One year ago, Nintendo President Furukawa officially revealed the existence of Switch 2. Switch 2 launches in less than 30 days! — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2025-05-07T12:07:14.793Z

It's been a pretty wild ride; one full of leaks and rumours alike. While this will undoubtedly shift to the software over the coming months and years (along with the inevitable 'Switch 2 Lite' and 'Switch 2 OLED', no doubt), it's nice that we finally have a good grasp as to what we can expect from Nintendo's next-gen hardware.

Needless to say, if you're lamenting having to wait another few weeks for the Switch 2, just keep in mind how quickly this last year has gone. Time stops for no one. It'll be here before you know it.