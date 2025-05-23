The Switch generation has been a huge success for Nintendo, but one issue that's been an ongoing problem for the hybrid system is stick drift. There were hopes the Switch 2's controllers might combat this with Hall Effect sticks, but it seems not based on our chat with Nintendo.

Fortunately, it looks like third-party accessory manufacturers will be stepping up, starting with PowerA and its 'Advantage Wired Controller'. This controller will be available for $39.99 USD in three different styles.

"Hall Effect Modules - Contact-free magnetic sensors in the thumbsticks provide a more fluid pro-level feel and help with precision and longevity."

This officially licensed controller features not only hall effect modules, but also two mappable buttons on the back of the controller, a C button for quick access to GameChat features, on-board audio controls, a 3.5 mm stereo audio jack, and more.

One other thing to note is the fact this controller can only be used when attached to the Switch 2 dock and does not support HD rumble, IR camera, motion controls, or amiibo NFC.

You can take a closer look at this controller and the three different styles on PowerA's official website.